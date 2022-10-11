Retired Canton police officer among Florida residents who lost everything to Ian

Millions of people are still dealing with the devastation that Hurricane Ian left in its path earlier this month. A retired Canton police officer and his wife are among many victims in Florida who lost everything.

For Scott and Deva Hoffman, moving to Fort Myers in 2019 was supposed to be a fresh start after Scott’s retirement and the sudden loss of both Deva’s mother and their son later that year.

"We needed to be somewhere else, there were too many memories at home…we were trying to just rebuild our life," Deva Hoffman told FOX 5.

Just three years later, Hurricane Ian brought another devastating loss. The couple said they are now homeless—and relying on neighbors and friends for a place to stay.

"Our home is gone now, the storm totaled it…the roof’s caving in to the living room, it shifted off the foundation, so it’s totally unlivable," she explained. "There are tents set up in a Walmart parking lot because these people don’t have anywhere to go," she continued.

Neighbors and friends in Canton are also stepping in to help. One friend has started a GoFundMe for the couple.

A spokesperson for the Canton Police Department said their officers are also making donations to the family separate from the GoFundMe.

"We’re so grateful and so thankful to everyone that’s reached out, the love, the support," Deva Hoffman said.

Sgt. Hoffman told FOX 5 that support is carrying them through this difficult time as they prepare to rebuild their life once again.

A statement from Canton PD reads in-part: "Words will fall short of expressing our deepest sympathies for the Hoffman Family. We will be keeping them in our thoughts and prayers."

If you’re interested in donating to the GoFundMe, you can click here.