Georgia anglers recognized as 'newest state saltwater record holders': See the massive catches

Two new saltwater fishing records were recently recognized in the state of Georgia, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Facebook this week.

The record for the largest almaco Jack fish was set, while the largest blackfin tuna caught by a woman was tied, said the department's post.

Both fish were caught earlier this month.

"Jason H. Rich, of McRae-Helena, reeled in a massive 23-pound, 15.04-ounce Almaco Jack (Seriola rivoliana) on May 2 while fishing offshore between the South Ledge and Navy Tower R3," DNR officials wrote.

Jason Rich, of McRae, Georgia, set the record for the largest almaco jack fish with his 23-pound, 15.04-ounce catch on May 2, 2024. Almaco jacks normally weigh about 10 pounds. (Georgia Department of Natural Resources) Expand

Rich's 23-pound fish shattered the previous record of 19 pounds, 10.53 ounces, which was set in March 2024, the DNR noted.

"Rich, a licensed saltwater guide, was fishing aboard his boat 'Slay Ride' and used a spinning rod with a vertical jig to entice the record-breaking Almaco Jack," the Facebook post said.

Almaco jack fish typically weigh about 10 pounds, said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's web page on the species.

Just two days after Rich shattered the almaco jack fish record, another monster was caught.

Molly Strickland, of Lumber City, Georgia, reeled in a "hefty 30 pound, 14.24 ounce Blackfin Tuna (Thunnus atlanticus)," said the DNR's Facebook post.

Molly Strickland (right), of Lumber City, tied the record for largest blackfin tuna caught by a woman with her 30-pound, 14.2-ounce catch on May 4, 2024. (Georgia Department of Natural Resources)

Strickland caught the fish while fishing near South Ledge, said department officials.

"Strickland was fishing with a daisy-chain rigged with ballyhoo aboard the vessel 'Bare Down,' captained by Blake Barry," the post continued.

Strickland was recognized for the largest blackfin tuna caught by a woman, which was a 30-pound, 8-ounce blackfin tuna set in 1999. Strickland's catch is considered a tie in this category, according to the DNR.

"To replace a record for a fish weighing 20 pounds (9.07 kg) up to 100 pounds (45.35 kg), the replacement must weigh at least 8 ounces (226.7 gm) more than the existing record," said the DNR's rules and regulations page regarding Georgia saltwater fishing.

Blackfin tuna are considerably smaller than other tuna species.

They reach a maximum size of 39 inches and 46 pounds, said the Florida Museum of Natural History's website.

"They are most frequently taken at an average size of approximately 19.75 inches (50 cm), corresponding to a weight of about 7 pounds (3.2 kg)," the site reads.

Conversely, the Atlantic bluefin tuna, the largest tuna species, can weigh nearly 1,500 pounds.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Georgia DNR for additional comment.

