Will Hurricane Ian impact the final Braves-Mets series in Atlanta?

article

The Atlanta Braves have once again tied the New York Mets for the top spot in the National League East, but Hurricane Ian could throw a kink into a critical head-to-head match-up between the teams.

The Braves are scheduled to host the Mets at Truist Park for a critical, and potentially nail-biting final weekend home series of the season starting Friday.

The first game of the three games series between the Braves and Mets is scheduled for Friday night. That night is also when Ian is expected to close to Savannah.

The defending World Series champions will attempt to clinch yet another East division title, making it five in a row.

On Tuesday, Braves officials said there were no plans to shift Friday night’s game to Thursday. They also ruled out a third-party site.

One option being discusses is to play the game, or even a doubleheader, on Oct. 6, the Thursday after the regular season was supposed to end.

Clinching the NL East wouldn’t just be for pride’s sake, but for practical purposes. It would give the Braves one fewer series to play, skipping the wild-card round.

The Braves already earned their spot in the postseason last Tuesday against Washington at home.

The Braves finish up their winning series against Washington on Wednesday evening. They finish up their season with a 3-game series in Miami starting next Monday.