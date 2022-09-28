When, where will Ian make landfall in Georgia?

As Hurricane Ian hits Florida's gulf coast, residents in southern and coastal areas of Georgia anxiously anticipate the looming storm.

Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Hurricane Ian's arrival.

Hurricane Ian strengthened into a Category 4 storm as it made landfall on Wednesday in Florida.

When, where will Hurricane Ian make landfall in Georgia?

The cone of uncertainty showed Ian's path move through Coastal Georgia counties such as Camden County, Glynn County, McIntosh County, Liberty County, Bryan County and Chatham County.

Officials predicted on Wednesday the storm would make its way through Georgia on Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. Brunswick and Savannah are two of the coastal cities preparing for storm surge from Hurricane Ian, which could range from four to six inches with tropical-storm-force winds.

The latest forecast track for Ian was shifted farther east than earlier tracks. Impacts in north Georgia may be less than previously expected with less rain and wind.

If the track continues to shift eastward, the effects of the storm would be mostly heavy rain. Athens could see in excess of two inches. Wind gusts would be up to 30 miles per hour.

Hurricane Ian's path could instead stay east and pass into South Carolina or head toward the Atlanta Ocean.

There are scenarios in which Hurricane Ian's path moves west along Georgia's eastern border with South Carolina, affecting counties between Augusta and Savannah and some Northeast Georgia counties.

If Hurricane Ian takes its westernmost projected track, FOX 5 Atlanta viewers in northeast Georgia — Oglethorpe, Athens-Clarke, Oconee, Madison, Jackson Banks Habersham and Rabun counties — would likely see the strongest effects.

