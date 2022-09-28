Hurricane Ian nears Category 5 strength ahead of 'catastrophic' Florida landfall

Hurricane Ian’s winds rapidly intensified early Wednesday as it approached Florida’s Gulf Coast, hitting 155 mph — a threshold just shy of the most devastating Category 5 hurricane status.

Ian was expected to make landfall in southwestern Florida "in the next few hours as a catastrophic hurricane," the National Hurricane Center said in an 11 a.m. ET update. Ian was centered about 45 miles west-northwest of Naples, swirling toward the coast at 9 mph.

The massive storm was on track to slam ashore somewhere between the Sarasota, Port Charlotte, and Fort Myers areas — but flash floods were possible across the whole state. The hurricane’s eyewall, which contains the most destructive winds, was already moving onshore, but an official landfall doesn't occur until the actual center of the hurricane moves onshore.

Devastating storm surges could push as much as 12 to 18 feet of water over a nearly 100-mile stretch of coastline, from Bonita Beach north through Fort Myers and Charlotte Harbor to Englewood, the hurricane center warned. Rainfall near the area of landfall could top 18 inches.

The heavily populated Fort Myers area could be inundated by a storm surge of up to 18 feet, forecasters warned. The area is popular with retirees and tourists drawn to pristine white sandy beaches and long barrier islands, which forecasters said could be completely inundated.

Ian was likely to remain intact as it crosses the Florida peninsula, increasing the threat of hurricane-force winds across the state and prompting Hurricane Warnings on the east coast of central Florida, the hurricane center said.

"This is going to be a nasty nasty day, two days," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said early Wednesday, stressing that people in Ian's path along the coast should rush to the safest possible shelter and stay there.

"It’s time to hunker down and prepare for the storm," DeSantis said. "Do what you need to do to stay safe. If you are where that storm is approaching, you’re already in hazardous conditions. It’s going to get a lot worse very quickly."

More than 2.5 million people were under mandatory evacuation orders, but by law, no one could be forced to flee. The governor said the state has 30,000 linemen, urban search and rescue teams, and 7,000 National Guard troops from Florida and elsewhere ready to help once the weather clears.

Overnight, Hurricane Ian went through a natural cycle when it lost its old eye and formed a new eye. The timing was bad for the Florida coast because the storm got stronger and larger only hours before landfall. Ian went from 120 mph to 155 mph in three hours, the second round of rapid intensification in the storm’s life cycle.

The storm’s forward movement shifted slightly southward, likely sparing Tampa and St. Petersburg the first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921.

The International Space Station was scheduled to fly over the hurricane at 3 p.m. ET, and on Thursday at 2:10 p.m. NASA TV planned to share live views of the storm from space.

Meanwhile, Florida residents rushed ahead of the impact to board up their homes and businesses.

Airports in Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Key West closed, as did Disney World theme parks and Sea World in Orlando ahead of the storm. Hotels along the coast either filled up or closed down, and with flights canceled, some tourists planned to join locals at emergency shelters.

Florida Power and Light warned those in Ian's path to brace for days without electricity. As a precaution, hundreds of residents were being evacuated from several nursing homes in the Tampa area, where hospitals also were moving some patients.

Parts of Georgia and South Carolina also could see flooding rains and some coastal surge into Saturday. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp preemptively declared an emergency, ordering 500 National Guard troops onto standby to respond as needed.

Before turning toward Florida, Ian struck Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province with sustained winds of 125 mph and caused destruction in the island nation's world-famous tobacco belt. No deaths were reported.

