Georgia severe weather threat: Cold front could bring rain, gusty to damaging winds

A storm front is expected to move through the Deep South and Tennessee Valley bringing the potential for severe weather. Most of north Georgia including metro Atlanta is at a marginal risk for Saturday.

Patchy showers are expected to move through the area Friday evening giving way to a foggy overnight. That fog should burn off by about 10 a.m. ahead of the front pushing rain into northwest Georgia.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for most of north Georgia. The FOX 5 Storm Team says visibility will be below a quarter-mile through 6 a.m. Saturday.

Storms should be pushing into the state after 11 a.m. bringing brief periods of heavy rain, gusty to damaging wind, and a spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out.

Those storms should reach metro Atlanta by around 2 p.m. and linger.

Showers and thunderstorms should end by Saturday evening ushering cooler air. Lows will be above 35 on Saturday night.

There is a slight chance of showers overnight, but none are expected to be severe.

Dry air will move in on Sunday with highs near 60.

A slow warming trend is expected in the week ahead, but dry air should dominate through Friday.

