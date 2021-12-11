Georgia storm damage: Powerlines down, roads flooded as storms sweep through state

Severe weather made its way through North Georgia toward the southeast area of the state on Saturday afternoon, and metro Atlanta roads and homes were affected by high winds and some flooded streets.

Milton police said Hopewell Road between Hopewell Plantation Drive and Bethany Bend closed due to a tree down on wires.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said there were tree limbs on Interstate 285 eastbound at the exit to I-85 southbound, closing one of the two lanes on the ramp.

STORM ALERT DAY: TRACKING POTENTIAL SEVERE WEATHER IN GEORGIA

In DeKalb County, flooding on US 78 westbound past State Route 236 and Hugh Howell Road closed all lanes briefly.

More than 500 Georgia Power customers were affected by outages reported in both DeKalb and Cherokee counties.

