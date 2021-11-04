Braves World Series parade weather forecast

Braves County is ready to celebrate the Atlanta Braves' victory in the World Series, but if you're heading to the parade you might want to bring a red, white, and navy blue sweater.

The weather across metro Atlanta will continue to be on the chilly side as fans line the streets for the Braves World Series parade on Friday.

Mostly cloudy skies will be the rule with temperatures around 50 degrees for the start of the parade warming into the mid to upper 50's later in the afternoon.

Thankfully, there will be no need for an umbrella as all of the rain around the area Thursday will be long gone.

The parade is scheduled to begin sharply at noon in Atlanta. with police encouraging all attendees to be in place at the route by 11 a.m.

In Cobb County, the parade is expected to be in the area by noon with a ticketed celebration inside Truist Park between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

