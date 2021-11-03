Metro Atlanta school districts closed Friday for Braves World Series celebration

Several Metro Atlanta school districts, including Atlanta Public Schools, have cancelled classes Friday in preparation for the Atlanta Braves World Series championship celebrations.

Fulton County Schools announced that all schools and administrative offices would be closed Friday, November 5. The district joins Cobb and Marietta schools who also announced they would cancel classes in celebration of the Atlanta Braves World Series championship.

So far, school districts that have announced closures are:

Atlanta Public Schools

Carrollton City Schools

Clayton County Schools

Cobb County Schools

DeKalb County Schools

Douglas County Schools

Fulton County Schools

Gwinnett County Schools

Marietta Schools

The Braves announced a victory parade would take place Friday. It is likely that the celebration will take place partly in Atlanta (Fulton County) and in Cobb County.

Further details on the celebration were expected sometime Wednesday.

Only the fourth team to go from a losing record before the All-Star break to the Fall Classic, this is the first World Series championship for the Braves since 1995.

‘IT TASTES SO SWEET’: ATLANTA BRAVES FAN CELEBRATE WORLD SERIES VICTORY

The celebrations Friday are expected to tie up traffic around Metro Atlanta. The cancellation of classes will likely ease some of the congestion on the roads.

