Cobb, Marietta schools closed Friday to celebrate Braves World Series win

Students in Cobb County and Marietta have another reason to cheer this week.

Cobb County and Marietta school districts announced that schools will be closed on Friday, November 5 in celebration of the Atlanta Braves World Series championship.

The Braves parade will likely take place partly in Cobb County during the day. The district says this holiday will also keep anticipated high traffic as manageable as possible for everyone who lives in Cobb.

Friday will be a student and teacher holiday while all annual and hourly staff will receive direction from their direct supervisor, the school district says.

After-school program (ASP) will not be available and Friday night athletic activities will remain as scheduled.

In an email sent to parents on Wednesday, Marietta Schools wrote:

"Late this afternoon, we were notified that multiple metro Atlanta school districts will be closed this Friday (November 5, 2021) due to numerous road closures throughout the day resulting from the parade to celebrate the Braves. As a result of these district closures, we will be unable to fully staff our schools so Marietta City Schools (schools, offices, and BSP/ASP) will be closed on Friday, November 5. Please note that athletic competitions will take place as scheduled; if you have questions about your child’s athletic practice, please contact your specific coach. Thank you for your understanding."

The Braves tweeted shortly after their victory over the Houston Astros that the parade would take place on Friday. Further details on the celebration were expected sometime Wednesday.

Only the fourth team to go from a losing record before the All-Star break to the Fall Classic, this is the first World Series championship for the Braves since 1995.

