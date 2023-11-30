Atlanta weather: Rain expected for SEC Championship weekend

Grab the rain gear and an umbrella for the next few days because metro Atlanta and north Georgia will be getting a good soaking.

The good news is the possibility of severe thunderstorms is extremely low, but a rumble of thunder can’t be completely ruled out.

Widespread showers are expected on Friday during the day into the evening hours. This could impact Friday’s evening commute, especially for those looking to leave work a little early.

The greatest chance for precipitation is on Saturday morning to the afternoon hours, but that will decrease as the evening progresses.

That means the roof at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be closed for the SEC Championship between the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama.

Some of those downpours could be very heavy and could lead to localized flooding and a rise in local waterways. However, widespread flooding is not expected.

On Sunday, the rain chance falls to about 50%.

There is a slight chance of a pop-up shower on Monday, but the chance drops to under 20% for the remainder of the week.

Up to 3 inches of rain is possible by Monday.

Will the cold return next week?

The short answer is yes.

After temperatures in the 60s, approaching 70, on Sunday, the sun will return on Monday with the mercury dropping just below 60 for the high and a low just below 40.

On Monday night, the temperatures will dip to the upper 30s.

On Tuesday, a dry cold front is expected to move into the state, ushering in much lower temperatures than the weekend.

That could also be enough to squeeze out a few snow flurries in the extreme north Georgia mountains, but don’t run to get your bread, milk, and eggs just quite yet.

This system is still developing and could change as the days progress.

Why a wet weekend will be good news for Georgia

The FOX 5 Storm Team has been tracking a severe rainfall deficit for the past few months.

November will close out with only two inches of rain being recorded.

That is just over half of the rainfall the area usually sees.

The average rainfall for the month should be 3.85 inches.

While some showers this month have diminished the intensity, there is still a significant need for rain across north Georgia.

Hopefully, the rain this weekend will help to reduce the drought index.