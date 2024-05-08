Masked burglars steal $250K from popular Atlanta strip club

article

Atlanta police are searching for a pair of masked burglars who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash from a popular strip club.

Officials tell FOX 5 the crime happened on Monday morning before 4:15 a.m. at Onyx on Cheshire Bridge Road.

Investigators say the two people wearing ski masks and gloves got into the gentlemen's club through the ceiling and crawled to the business' safes.

According to police, the suspects appear to have used power tools to cut into the safes. They were able to get away after around 2 hours in the building with around $250.000 in cash without triggering any alarms.

Officials say the suspects appeared to have moved the business' ATMs to face the floor but did not damage or break into them.

The investigation into the theft is ongoing.

If you have any information about the burglary, call the Atlanta Police Department.