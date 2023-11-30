Free admission to Dr Pepper SEC FanFare before Georgia/Alabama game

Georgia and Alabama will square off in the 2023 SEC Championship game on Dec. 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Before the game, fans will have the opportunity to attend the free Dr Pepper SEC FanFare from 1 to 7 p.m. Dec. 1 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 2 in Hall B of the Georgia World Congress Center.

The FanFare will feature new interactives and attractions, along with fan favorites like appearances by celebrity quarterbacks, pep rallies and more.

Additionally, the SEC Network's pregame shows, Marty & McGee and SEC Nation, will broadcast live from the FanFare starting at noon on Dec. 2.

Additionally, GRAMMY Award-winning duo Brothers Osborne will headline the T-Mobile SEC Championship Concert at noon Dec. 3 at the Georgia World Congress Center.

Admission to the FanFare is free to the public.

Officials are suggesting that attendees use MARTA for transportation to the FanFare and the game to avoid traffic and expensive parking fees. They are also reminding everyone that all guests entering the Georgia World Congress Center and Mercedces-Benz Stadium must go through security.

