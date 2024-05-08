Suspected child predator reportedly arrested by Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office in March

article

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Fugitive and K9 Units arrested Terrance Trower, who they say is a wanted child predator, in Suwanee on March 27.

The Fugitive Investigators and K9 deputies arrested Trower and discovered a Glock 26 9mm handgun in his front right pocket. The weapon was seized during the arrest.

Trower faces several charges, including Enticing a child for indecent purposes, Interstate interference with custody, child molestation, statutory rape, possession of a pistol or revolver by a person under 18, and theft by receiving stolen property.

Following a preliminary hearing on May 3, he remains in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.