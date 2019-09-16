‘Noxious chemical fumes’: Study links toxic fumes to vaping-related lung injuries as cases increase
As the CDC reported Tuesday that the number of lung injury cases associated with vaping has increased to 1,080, a Mayo Clinic study published Wednesday said the injuries may be caused by toxic chemical fumes.
As health officials across the country grapple to find the cause behind some 805 cases of e-cigarette-linked lung illnesses, doctors in Kansas — which has seen at least two vaping-related deaths — are seemingly dealing with something new: Kids eating vaping cartridges.
Jay Jenkins says he hesitated when a buddy suggested they vape CBD.