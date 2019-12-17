Atlanta airport to go smoke-free

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is about to go smoke-free. Smokers have about two weeks in which they can still use one of the indoor smoking rooms.

Starting in January 2020, everyone, including staff, will have to smoke outside. There are roped off areas around the perimeter of the buildings where travelers and or visitors can go outside and take a puff.

"We can do it," said Paul Brown, an assistant general manager. "We are just one of four airports that have allowed smoking."

Brown added the change is being done for health reasons. Second-hand smoke is a real issue, according to doctors.

To help ease the transition, the airport will make available nicotine lozenges for free all during the month of January.

The ban becomes official on January 2.