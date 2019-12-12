CDC updates number of vaping-related cases leading to hospitalization

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new numbers regarding cases of hospiltalized e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury.

According to the CDC, 4,409 cases of hospitalized EVALI (e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury) were reported in the United States and U.S. territories. The patients in these cases median age was 24.

As of December 10, 52 deaths have been confirmed in 26 states and D.C., with Georgia being included as one of those states. 3

Additional deaths are being investigated.

In November, the American Medical Association called for an immediate ban on all electronic cigarettes and vaping devices. The AMA cited a surge in underage teen use of e-cigarettes, which typically heat a solution that contains nicotine.

The CDC warns that although numbers appear to be on the declining, multiple states continue to report new hospitalized EVALI cases.

