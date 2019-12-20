Health officials: Fourth vaping-related death in Georgia

Health officials have confirmed a fourth vaping-related death right here in Georgia.

Another 37 cases have been confirmed in the state as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to track the vaping crisis.

The patients range in age from as young as 14-years-old to 68.

Officials say most of those patients are men.

Governor Brian Kemp and state health officials urge people to follow the CDC's recommendations and avoid using all e-cigarette devices and vaping products.

Nationwide, more than 2,500 people have been hospitalized.

The CDC said despite the rising numbers, the outbreak appears to have peaked in mid-September.