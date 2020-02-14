The Road to November: What's happening in Georgia
Budget proposals, healthcare, sexual assault kit backlogs: The topics being covered in the Georgia legislature.
The Panel: The GOP fight for Georgia's U.S. Senate seat
The Panel examines the GOP battle between Rep. Doug Collins and Sen. Kelly Loeffler and how that fight may be taking attention away from the Democratic candidates.
The Panel: Who has a fighting chance to be the Democratic nominee
The Panel takes a look at each of the Democratic candidates for president.
This Week in Politics
Top political stories making headlines in Georgia and the nation.
The Democratic Candidates: Who is falling behind and who is getting ahead
The New Hampshire Primary is over and with hit come new front runners heading into South Carolina.
The Road to November: Jon Ossoff full interview
Jon Ossoff sits down with Russ Spencer to discuss his run for the U.S. Senate representing Georgia.