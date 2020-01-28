Congressman introduces Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act
U.S. Congressman Brad Sherman (D-Sherman Oaks) introduced the Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act Thursday, which would require the Federal Aviation Administration to strengthen federal safety standards for helicopters.
Remembering Kobe: Archived video from 2007 features NBA legend's first kids camp
Back in 2007 a group of lucky kids got the chance to be on the court with NBA legend Kobe Bryant. In July of that year, FOX 11's Hal Eisner was front and center on the court when Kobe trained and practiced with kids at Kobe Academy at Loyola Marymount.
Lakers to face Portland Trail Blazers in first home game since Kobe Bryant's tragic death
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to play their first game at Staples Center, also known as “The house that Kobe Bryant built,” since the death of the retired NBA superstar and global icon.
Artist creates 115-foot portrait of Kobe Bryant in grass on softball field
One of the more creative tributes to Kobe Bryant can be found in the outfield of a Bay Area softball field.
NBA changing All-Star Game format, adding a Kobe tribute
The NBA said there will be multiple tributes to Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the seven others who lost their lives in Sunday’s helicopter crash throughout All-Star weekend, including the showcase game on Feb. 16.
LA County coroner's office officially IDs remaining helicopter crash victims
According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, through the use of DNA and fingerprints, has identified all nine of the victims who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday involving Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, announced on Wednesday evening.
Video seemingly captures audio of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crashing into Calabasas hillside
FOX 11 obtained exclusive video that appears to capture the audio of the doomed helicopter that was carrying Kobe Bryant and eight others as it crashed into a Calabasas hillside.
Vanessa Bryant posts statement on deaths of Kobe, Gianna
Vanessa Bryant released a statement on her Instagram account addressing the deaths of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna.
Lakers return to practice; coach says team wants to make Kobe proud
The Los Angeles Lakers returned to the practice Court on Wednesday for the first time since Sunday's helicopter crash that claimed the life of Kobe Bryant and eight others, with head coach Frank Vogel calling the session "therapeutic."
Kobe Bryant helicopter crash investigation: Wreckage moved to Phoenix
Part of the investigation into the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight other people is happening in the Valley after part of the wreckage was transported overnight to Phoenix.
Stunning mural honors Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna on basketball court in Philippines
A massive mural honoring Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna covers the floor of an outdoor basketball court in the Philippines after their tragic deaths.
FAA faces criticism from federal investigators over helicopter recommendations
Federal investigators have expressed their frustrations with the FAA for failing to implement their recommendations following a deadly helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others.
ESPN anchor's touching tribute to Kobe Bryant goes viral
The video took off on social media, garnering thousands of retweets and likes. The hashtag #GirlDad also started trending on the social media platform.
College basketball player drops 81 points in a game to honor Kobe Bryant
Yazid Powell, a freshman guard or the Community College of Beaver County, scored 81 points Monday night.
Bodies of Kobe Bryant, 8 other victims recovered from helicopter crash scene
Wreckage from the helicopter crash that killed Laker legend Kobe Bryant and eight other people was removed from a Calabasas hillside on Tuesday and hauled away for closer examination by federal investigators, while coroner's officials confirmed they have recovered the remains of everyone aboard the ill-fated flight.
Restaurant in Ventura, California honors Kobe Bryant with unique cup of coffee
As many people across Southern California and around the world continue paying their respects to former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, many fans have gathered at a Ventura coffee shop and restaurant where unique drinks honoring the basketball legend are being served up.
NBA players pay tribute to Kobe Bryant by voluntarily retiring his numbers
NBA players Spencer Dinwiddie and Terrence Ross have switched their jersey numbers to honor Kobe Bryant's life.
Kobe Bryant: Athletes reflect on NBA legend’s push for equality and opportunity in women’s sports
Kobe Bryant was a legend on and off the court - especially as he focused more on pushing for equality and opportunity in women's sports.
Ticket prices approach $1,000 for first Lakers game after death of Kobe Bryant
Ticket prices for the first Los Angeles Lakers game following the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant have skyrocketed, as fans return to what many have called “the house that Kobe built.”
Patrick Ewing remembers Kobe Bryant as a 'fierce competitor'
At a news conference held before Georgetown basketball’s Tuesday game against Butler, head coach Patrick Ewing shared his grief over the sudden loss of his former rival, Kobe Bryant and Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter.