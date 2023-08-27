Expand / Collapse search
Volunteer coach for Benjamin Mays HS seen punching player during game

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Sports
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - A volunteer coach for Benjamin Mays High School is facing charges after reportedly punching one of his players.

It happened during Saturday's game against Douglas County High School. The incident was caught on camera during a live broadcast of the game. 

A spokesperson for Atlanta Public Schools says the coach will be charged with simple battery. The spokesperson also said that the coach is not a classroom instructor and has been relieved of his duties and will face administrative discipline.

The coach has not been identified.

This is just two weeks after several brawls took place at a Mays High School football scrimmage.

ATLANTA HIGH SCHOOL PARENTS DEMAND EXTRA POLICE PRESENCE AT SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAMES

The district says its unclear what started the fight, but they know many people were involved, including kids and elderly people.

APS released a statement promising changes and said safety and security is a top priority. No one was seriously hurt in the incident. 