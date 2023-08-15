Atlanta high school parents demand extra police presence at school football games

There's a public outcry after what authorities acknowledge were multiple brawls last Friday night inside Lakewood Stadium in southeast Atlanta.

Mays and Therrell high school football players were scrimmaging -- getting in some practice for the regular season starting in just a few days.

A parent, who was in attendance with her family, said young people were pushing and fighting above where they were seated.

It got so bad, the mom said, she feared she would have to instruct her mother to jump over the railing onto the track.

However, she found another route to escape the multiple fights.

Going forward, a school official said there will be increased police staffing at the games calling security a "shared responsibility".

Atlanta Public Schools asks parents and other responsible adults to accompany their teenage children to and from the games.