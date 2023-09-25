UGA's Stetson Bennett reportedly doing 'really well' after being placed on non-football injury list by Rams

article

Former University of Georgia star Stetson Bennett is reportedly doing "really well" after being placed on the non-football injury list by the Los Angeles Rams.

Head football coach Sean McVay provided an update on the quarterback's condition on Sunday. He said he spoke to Bennett this past week and he was doing really well and sounds really good, according to US Today's UGA Wire.

Bennett is reportedly dealing with an issue that is "bigger than" football. That issue has not been defined.

Bennett was arrested for public intoxication in January while training for the NFL Draft in Dallas, Texas.

Bennett led the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships. He was the 128th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft and was expected to be the backup quarterback for the Rams.

At this time, it is unknown when Bennett will return to the field. The head coach previously declined to provide a timetable.

