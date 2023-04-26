Trae Young's viral moment after Hawk's Game 5 against Celtics

article

The season was almost over Tuesday night for the Atlanta Hawks until Trae Young made a last-second shot in Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics.

Young, whose nickname is Ice Trae, celebrated the long jump shot by rubbing down his "ice cold" arms and the moment has gone viral on social media.

The Hawks were close to losing in the 4th quarter until Young scored 14 straight points and the game winner.



Although the Hawks and their fans are certainly happy there will be a game 5, it did cause a slight problem for State Farm Arena.

RELATED: Young's long 3 lifts Hawks to 119-117 win over Celtics

Singer Janet Jackson was also scheduled to perform at the area on Thursday night. Her concert has now been moved to Friday night.

RELATED STORY: Hawks' victory leads to concert chaos for Jackson and Swift fans

When Young found out what happened, he tweeted an "apology" to the legendary singer.

It is unknown if Ms. Jackson will attend the basketball game. Game 6 will be played at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at State Farm Arena.