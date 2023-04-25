Hawks' victory causes concert schedule conflict this week

article

The last-minute 3-pointer by Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young on Tuesday has put Downtown Atlanta festivities into a bit of an odd situation.

With the Hawks 119-117 win over the Boston Celtcs at TD Garden, Game 6 is then supposed to be played back in Atlanta. The only problem is the end of the week and the weekend is packed already with events.

Janet Jackson’s Together Again tour was scheduled to stop at State Farm Arena on Thursday.

Moving either event to the weekend is also a non-starter with Taylor’s Eras Tour hitting nearby Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

So, Janet Jackson’s concert will now be Friday. All tickets to the Thursday night’s Janet Jackson show will be honored on Friday.

"This is such an exciting time for the city with world-class events between Hawks Playoff basketball, Janet Jackson and Taylor Swift in downtown Atlanta," said State Farm Arena Executive Vice President of Arena Programming Trey Feazell. "We are committed to ensuring all of our guests have a great night out at each of our events and are working with our partners to provide the most seamless experience possible."

Janet Jackson performs at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on April 14, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Janet Jackson)

Refunds for Jackson fans who cannot make it Friday will be given at the point of sale.

A limited number of tickets for the Hawks’ playoff game are still available.

The gates will open at 6:30 p.m. for both Janet Jackson and Game 6.

The official start will be at 7:45 p.m., according to arena officials.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at NRG Stadium on April 21, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Fans of Jackson, the Hawks, and Swift are asked to take MARTA to avoid the traffic.