New Falcon Dante Fowler gives back to Atlanta community

Dante Fowler expressed earlier in April how excited he was to become a part of the Atlanta community. He also said he was eager toChoose Video give back to that community and show the franchise who he really is.

It only took a few days to make good on his promise.

The Falcons announced Monday that their new edge rusher is donating $100,000 to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' #ATLStrong Fund.

The campaign is led by the Mayor’s Office in partnership with United Way of Greater Atlanta to help City of Atlanta residents going through economic hardships and health-related issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I wanted to give something back to the community of Atlanta," Fowler said in a team release. "This is a brutal time that we are going through in this world and I thought it was best for me to donate to this foundation. It was super important, especially because I want to come in here and contribute, to be a leader and play a big role in this franchise and community. It’s just the beginning of a lot of special things. That’s what it’s all about, my teammates coming together for one cause, which is this city, this community."

The mayor launched atlstrong.org as a new website to provide the latest information on the coronavirus and to provide resources for Atlanta residents as well as businesses. Residents and businesses can sign up for text alerts, request information on emergency fund assistance relief, and find other details related to COVID-19.

The website will include information on meal assistance, CDC guidelines to prevent the virus from spreading, details regarding Mayor Bottoms' executive orders, as well as tax relief information for businesses.

To get the latest coronavirus information, users can text ATLCOVID19 to 888777.