Atlanta launches new COVID-19 resource website

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has launched a new website to provide the latest information on the coronavirus and to provide resources for Atlanta residents as well as businesses.

The new website is called atlstrong.org, #ATLSTRONG. Residents and businesses can sign up for text alerts, request information on emergency fund assistance relief, and find other details related to COVID-19.

"Atlanta will rise above the challenges we face with the COVID-19 health threat, and we will do so together,” said Mayor Bottoms. “By staying connected, residents and businesses alike can do their part to ensure we stop the spread of this virus and start the recovery process.”

The website will include information on meal assistance, CDC guidelines to prevent the virus from spreading, details regarding Mayor Bottoms' executive orders, as well as tax relief information for businesses.

To get the latest coronavirus information, users can text ATLCOVID19 to 888777.

