Fowler looks to boost Falcons pass rush, show he can be 'the player I wanted to be for a franchise'

Dante Fowler admits the NFL is a "what have you done for me lately?" kind of workplace.

And the latest season from the new Falcons edge rusher was a hit: career-highs with 11.5 sacks, 16 QB hits, 58 tackles and six passes defensed for the Los Angeles Rams.

He credits the change of scenery and the second chance LA gave him for the growth in his game.

"Just the situations that I was going through in Jacksonville, not playing and stuff, and I felt like that was the reason — because of how they were viewing me as a person off the field," Fowler said Thursday. "I don't know. It definitely changed my life around in a lot of ways. When I got to the LA Rams, they just gave me an opportunity to basically start over again. I took advantage of that because I didn't make the most of the opportunity the first time."

He also knows last season's stats don't mean anything if he can't live up to his three-year, $48 million deal in Atlanta. His goal this season is to get double-digits sacks again but also contribute in stopping the run.

"In today's game, pass rushers just want to get sacks, but that's not me," Fowler said. "I'm a whole player. I like to play the run and make tackles as well as sack the quarterback when the opportunity is there."

Fowler played in college for a year under Falcons head coach Dan Quinn when he was defensive coordinator at Florida. Fowler said Quinn "definitely played a huge part" in his development on and off the field. They've kept in touch, "and it's just really cool for him to be my coach again."

Fowler said after going through off-the-field issues and injuries in the past, he really wanted to make the most of "a new beginning" with the Rams organization. He says last year was really his first full year starting in the NFL, and he finally figured out how to be consistent as a pro and show who he really is as a person and player.

The Falcons are Fowler's third team in five years, and he's excited for yet another opportunity in Atlanta.

"This type of situation is like me getting drafted all over again, and like I said, I didn't take advantage of the opportunity I had in Jacksonville," Fowler said. "Learning the things that I did, it's definitely going to help me in this run and knowing the things that I wanted. It's definitely another opportunity to be the player I wanted to be for a franchise."