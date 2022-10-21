High 5 Sports recap – Week Ten

There's no clowning around. It is already Week Ten of High 5 Sports.

Soon, spooky season will turn into the post season.

But until there, there's still plenty of High 5 Sports action.

Here's a recap of this week:

Play of the Night - Week Ten

This week’s Play of the Night comes from the Jefferson-Loganville game.

Chamblee vs Arabia Mountain

Arabia Mountain hosted Chamblee on Friday night. Both teams are 1-0 in AAAAA Region 4, but can they stay that way?

Decatur vs Lithonia

More Bulldog and AAAAA Region 4 action, the winner of this game will need to go up against the winner of the previous game on their way to clinch the region. Will it be Decatur or Lithonia?

North Atlanta vs Marist

North Atlanta and Marist both won a game in the AAAAAA Region 4, but one of them will move up and one of them must drop down.

Carrollton vs Westlake – Call of the Week

The winner of this game could go on to claim the top spot in AAAAAAA Region 2. Carrollton and Westlake battled it out on the field as 680 The Fan’s Karl Werl and Doug Konkel called it from the press box and FOX 5 photojournalist Eli Jordan captured all the action from the sidelines.

Cedar Grove vs Sandy Creek

The creek met the grove in Tyrone. That’s Cedar Grove and Sandy Creek. The Patriots (7-1) are on a 4-game winning streak, but the Saints have been heating things up as they make their way through their AAA Region 5 rivals.

LaGrange vs Trinity Christian

Trinity Christian is trying to stay perfect in AAAA Region 4 as they take on LaGrange. Both teams are 5-2 for the season.

Meadowcreek vs Norcross – MicD Up

Norcross is on a 5-game winning streak and are trying to stay perfect in AAAAAAA Region 7, but Meadowcreek is on a roll after their big victory over region rivals Discovery last week. So, can the Mustangs prevail? Let’s watch the game through the eyes of Meadowcreek head coach Todd Wofford in this week’s Mic’D Up.

Brookwood vs Grayson

Two AAAAAAA Region 4 powerhouses, Brookwood and Grayson, took to the gridiron.

Gainesville vs Shiloh – Friday Night Heights

The Red Elephants have not forgotten to win every single game this season. They travel to Shiloh where the Generals have been working on a winning streak and hope to bust their AAAAAA Region 8 rival’s perfect season.

Loganville vs Jefferson

Here’s another team perfect for the season, this time in AAAAA Region 8. The Red Devils have gone 8-0, but the Dragons of Jefferson have torn through the region knocking down the last three rivals. Will they claim another?

Morrow vs Lovejoy

Their records are nearly identical. Both are 4-3 for the season, both are 3-1 in AAAAAA Region 3, but does have Morrow have the greater momentum to beat Lovejoy?

Woodland-Henry vs Stockbridge

It was Senior Night in Stockbridge. The Tigers have torn through the last four AAAA Region 5 teams they met and want to do the same against Woodland-Henry.

Lassiter vs Pope – Game of the Week

This AAAAAA Region 7 matchup is fierce. Most of the player know each other, they grew up alongside each other, but on the gridiron, for the High 5 Sports Game of the Week, they are on opposite ends of the field. Lassiter and Pope met up in Marietta on Friday night for a chance to win the sacred High 5 Golden Hand Trophy!

North Cobb vs Kennesaw Mountain

The Warriors of North Cobb have a "Mountain" of a game this week in AAAAAAA Region 5… Kennesaw Mountain, that is.

Allatoona vs Etowah

They say it doesn’t matter what a team’s record is outside their region and this matchup might be the proof. In AAAAAA Region 6, Allatona and Etowah both have a 1-2 record. However, for the season, the Buccaneers have been 2-5 and the Eagles have been 5-2 for the season. This is a big game for both.

Rome vs River Ridge

Staying in AAAAAA Region 6, The Rome Wolves took their pack to Woodstock to battle the Knights of River Ridge and try to keep their top spot in the region.

Rabun County – Team of the Week

In A D1 Region 8, the 8-0 Wildcats are on top after a big win over Elbert County last week. Rabun County has registered double-digit win totals for 7 years running, but they've never won a state championship. New head Coach Mike Davis is hoping that drought ends this year. This is why they were the High 5 Sports Team of the Week.

Eagle's Landing Christian Academy vs Callaway

The Chargers and the Cavaliers were evenly matched in terms of record going into this AA Region 5 matchup, but who will end up on top?

Demark vs Lambert

A battle in AAAAAAA Region 6 between Demark and Lambert.

High 5 Sports wrap up - Week Ten

A look at the contributions from the High 5 Sports family.

High 5 Sports is #INYOURFACE every Friday night at 11 p.m. during Georgia's high school football season. During the "Big Show" catch the High 5 Game of the Week, 680 The Fan Call of the Week, Friday Night Heights, Mic'd Up, highlights, and more. Tune into Good Day Atlanta on Thursday mornings to see the High 5 Team of the Week get presented with the High 5 Hand Trophy. Catch High 5 Sports on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. And make sure to follow Cody Chaffins, Justin Felder, Kelly Price, and DJ Shockley for more action.