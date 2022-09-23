High 5 Sports recap – Week Six

The weather is cooling down, but the gridiron is heating up as teams head into their regional match-ups.

It doesn’t matter what a teams win-loss record is, it really boils down to what happens between region rivals.

However, sometimes those match ups can seem out of place, but it is important to remain positive.

Moreover, it is always a good idea to remain positive. Just ask Coach Ted Lasso!

For now, here is a recap of all the action during Week Six:

Play of the Night

The High 5 Sports Play of the Night comes from Avondale Stadium. Columbia's Jaden Baugh takes the snap and goes 80 yards for a score.

Troup County vs Starr's Mill

It was a top ten showdown in AAAA in Fayetteville. Both Starr’s Mill and Troup County are 1-0 in AAAA Region 4 and undefeated overall for the year, but one of them has to get their first loss.

LaGrange vs Whitewater

More action in AAAA Region 4 as Whitewater hosts LaGrange. Both teams are 3-1 for the season going into the game, but winless in the region.

Milton vs North Cobb

The North Cobb Warriors are soldiering on this season without star quarterback Malachi Singleton hosting Milton.

Hughes vs Douglas County - Call of the Week

The 680 The Fan Call of the Week is a battle between the top two teams in AAAAAA Region 5. At 55 points per game, the Langston Hughes Panthers have been steamrolling anyone in their path so far this season. Could they keep it up against Douglas County? FOX 5’s Eli Jordan has the pictures, 680 The Fans's Karl Werl and Doug Konkel are on the call.

Columbia Vs McNair

It was the battle for top spot in AA Region 5 at Avondale Stadium.

Peachtree Ridge vs Meadowcreek

Meadowcreek and Peachtree Ridge are a couple of one-loss teams for the season in AAAAAAA Region 7

High 5 Hype 5 Meadowcreek Quarterback

Big Cameron Ellis for Meadowcreek spent Thursday night on a recruiting visit to Georgia State. Certainly getting some hype. High 5 Sports recruiting analyst Rusty Mansell of 247Sports.com explains why.

Flowery Branch vs Eastside – Mic’d Up

A lot of football is out of the control the teams, but it is a sure bet that what is, their coach will let them know about. This week Eastside head coach Jay Cawthon agreed to be Mic’d Up this week as his Eagles fly into AAAAA Region 8 play against Flowery Branch.

Stephenson vs Tucker

One of DeKalb County’s great rivalries is between Stephenson and Tucker.

Lakeside vs Dunwoody

The Dunwoody Wildcats haven't been scored on in the last two weeks. They’re trying to keep it up against Lakeside in AAAAAA Region 4 action.

South Atlanta vs Therrell

Keyjuan Brown is averaging 250 yards rushing a game for South Atlanta. The Hornets are getting into their AA Region 6 play against Therrell.

North Cobb vs Washington

It was an early game at Lakewood Stadium with North Cobb Christian and Washington battling it out. The Eagles came into it with a perfect 5-0 record, but will their AA Region 6 rivals upset that?

Parkview vs Mill Creek - Friday Night Heights

So, what do happened when a pair of top ten teams in the state’s top classification goes at it? It is just too much to handle at the ground level, so it has to be seen from the air. Friday Night Heights features Parkview at Mill Creek.

Jefferson vs Clarke Central – Game of the Week

David Perno led Georgia to a couple of College World Series berths but six years ago he decided to come back to his alma mater Clarke Central and coach football. Seemed strange then, but now six years later and 50 wins later, college baseball is a distant memory. Perno led his Gladiators into battle against the Jefferson Dragons, which is also the High 5 Sports Game of the Week.

Commerce vs Banks County

Commerce (2-2) means business, but will the undefeated Banks County?

Loganville vs Heritage – Team of the Week

It's been four years, but Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken made it back to Loganville High School to celebrate with another Team of the Week pep rally at one of High 5 Sports’ favorite schools. The Red Devils started the season 5-0 shutting out two opponents along the way, but would it stay that way against AAAAA Region 8 rivals Heritage?

Woodward vs Alcovy

Some action in AAAAAA Region 3 as Woodward Academy takes on Alcovy.

High 5 Sports wrap up - Week Six

A look at the contributions from the High 5 Sports family.

High 5 Sports is #INYOURFACE every Friday night at 11 p.m. during Georgia's high school football season. During the "Big Show" catch the High 5 Game of the Week, 680 The Fan Call of the Week, Friday Night Heights, Mic'd Up, highlights, and more. Tune into Good Day Atlanta on Thursday mornings to see the High 5 Team of the Week get presented with the High 5 Hand Trophy. Catch High 5 Sports on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. And make sure to follow Cody Chaffins, Justin Felder, Kelly Price, and DJ Shockley for more action.