High 5 Sports recap – Week Nine

It is hard to believe it is Week 9 of High 5 Sports.

That means many regions will be learning which team is on top.

There is a chill in the air, but the action on the gridiron is still hot.

Here’s a look at what happened this week:

Play of the Night

This week’s Play of the Night comes from the Eagles Landing Christian and Columbia game.

Rabun County vs Elbert County

Let’s start in the Granite Bowl with Elbert County and Rabun County for the battle for the top of their region.

Jefferson vs Flowery Branch

Before the battle in AAAAA Region 8 between Jefferson and Flowery Branch, the two teams honored Dragons football wide receiver Elijah DeWitt, who was killed last week.

Mountain View vs Collins Hill

Two AAAAAAA Region 8 battling it out, Mountain View and Collins Hill.

Walton vs Kennesaw Mountain - Call of the Week

Kennesaw Mountain faces its biggest opponent of the year in Walton. The Raiders had been rolling until last week. It’s a big AAAAAAA Region 5 in this week’s Call of the Week.

Hapeville vs Westminster

Another big game, this time in AAAA Region 6 between Hapeville and Westminister.

Towers vs Callaway

Callaway is looking to try to make it to the top of AA Region 5. Friday, they took on Towers.

Villa Rica vs Mays

The Mays Raiders are fighting for their lives in AAAAA Region 5. This week they took on region rivals Villa Rica.

Sandy Creek vs Carver-Atlanta

Sandy Creek and Carver-Atlanta played their first AAA Region 5 game on Friday.

Mill Creek vs Buford - Hype 5

Mill Creek and Buford are both battling for the top spot in AAAAAAA Region 8.

Discovery vs Meadowcreek

On to AAAAAAA Region 7 action between Meadowcreek and Discovery.

Cambridge vs Kell

Both Cambridge and Kell want to be No. 1 in AAAAA Region 6, but who will it be, the Longhorns or the Bears?

Marietta vs McEachern

Jones County vs Dutchtown – Game of the Week

It is Game of the Week time and there’s have a dog fight going on in Hampton. The undefeated Dutchtown Bulldogs taking on the Jones County Greyhounds. Who would be top dog?

Union Grove vs Locust Grove

In AAAAA Region 2, Union Grove and Locust Grove are battling to see which is the better grove.

Eagle's Landing vs Ola

The Mustangs and the Eagles are doing battle in AAAAA Region 2 as Eagle’s Landing meets Ola on the gridiron.

Stone Mountain vs McDonough

Not a regional game, but keeping it in Class AAAA, Stone Mountain traveled down to McDonough.

Columbia vs ELCA

Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy hosted AA Region 5 rivals Columbia.

Cartersville vs Hiram – Team of the Week

Hiram takes on the 7th-ranked Purple Hurricanes from the Hornets Nest. Some incredible AAAAA Region 7 action.

High 5 Sports wrap up - Week Nine

A look at the contributions from the High 5 Sports family.

High 5 Sports is #INYOURFACE every Friday night at 11 p.m. during Georgia's high school football season. During the "Big Show" catch the High 5 Game of the Week, 680 The Fan Call of the Week, Friday Night Heights, Mic'd Up, highlights, and more. Tune into Good Day Atlanta on Thursday mornings to see the High 5 Team of the Week get presented with the High 5 Hand Trophy. Catch High 5 Sports on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. And make sure to follow Cody Chaffins, Justin Felder, Kelly Price, and DJ Shockley for more action.