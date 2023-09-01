High 5 Sports 2023 - Week Two
It’s the second week of High 5 Sports, and we could not be happier than to showcase these young student-athletes!
The High 5 Sports Team has 22 games from across metro Atlanta and north Georgia.
Don't forget to check out the scores. Here's a look at the games:
- Cedar Grove @ Westlake
- Jefferson @ St. Pius
- Dunwoody @ Chamblee
- GAC @ Pace
- Berkmar @ Druid Hills
- Athens Academy @ Prince Avenue Christian
- Peachtree Ridge @ Loganville
- Buford @ North Cobb
- Commerce @ Hebron Christian
- HIES @ Seckinger
- Marietta @ Roswell
- River Ridge @ Sprayberry
- Rabun County @ Adairsville
- Woodland @ Model
- Alexander @ Sandy Creek
- Villa Rica @ Northgate
- Eastside @ Newton
- Heritage @ Rockdale County
- Fayette County @ Spalding
- Benedictine @ Westminster
- Towns County @ Union County
- Troup @ Callaway
- Carrollton @ Rome
High 5 Sports is #INYOURFACE every Friday night at 11 p.m. during Georgia's high school football season. During the "Big Show" catch the High 5 Game of the Week, 680 The Fan Call of the Week, Friday Night Heights, Mic'd Up, highlights, and more. Tune into Good Day Atlanta on Thursday mornings to see the High 5 Team of the Week get presented with the High 5 Hand Trophy. Catch High 5 Sports on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. And make sure to follow Justin Felder, Kelly Price, and DJ Shockley for more action.