High 5 Sports 2023 - Week Two

By High 5 Sports Team
Published 
High 5 Sports
FOX 5 Atlanta

High 5 Sports 2023 - Highlights Week Two

High 5 Sports week two, bringing you all the highlights. We're kicking off September the only way we know how. It may be summer still, but some of these games have us feeling like it's the heart of fall.

It’s the second week of High 5 Sports, and we could not be happier than to showcase these young student-athletes!

The High 5 Sports Team has 22 games from across metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

Don't forget to check out the scores. Here's a look at the games:

  • Cedar Grove @ Westlake
  • Jefferson @ St. Pius
  • Dunwoody @ Chamblee
  • GAC @ Pace
  • Berkmar @ Druid Hills
  • Athens Academy @ Prince Avenue Christian
  • Peachtree Ridge @ Loganville

Buford at North Cobb - Game of the Week

It was a great one in our Game of the Week for week two. Buford at North Cobb. North Cobb High afraid of no team. Meanwhile Buford has more 5-stars than some galaxies. Let's hit it.

  • Buford @ North Cobb
  • Commerce @ Hebron Christian
  • HIES @ Seckinger
  • Marietta @ Roswell
  • River Ridge @ Sprayberry
  • Rabun County @ Adairsville
  • Woodland @ Model
  • Alexander @ Sandy Creek
  • Villa Rica @ Northgate
  • Eastside @ Newton
  • Heritage @ Rockdale County
  • Fayette County @ Spalding
  • Benedictine @ Westminster
  • Towns County @ Union County
  • Troup @ Callaway

Carrollton vs Rome - Call of the Week

Our Call of the Week for week two is a clash of the titans. Carrollton hitting the road up to the wolves den in Rome.

  • Carrollton @ Rome

