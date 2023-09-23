Expand / Collapse search

High 5 Sports 2023 - Week Six

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
High 5 Sports
The High 5 Sports team has 19 action-packed football games from some of Georgia's best high school teams.

ATLANTA - In the waning hours of summer, high school football teams from across north Georgia took to the gridiron for one last celebration.

Fall starts on Friday, but football season is in full swing. 

Many teams either begin or are about to being regional play as the weather turns more appropriately into pumpkin-spice everything.

Here's what is on the big show this week:
Mill Creek at Parkview

  • Douglas County at Hughes
  • Creekside at Chapel Hill
  • North Cobb at Milton - Call of the Week

North Cobb vs Milton - Call of the Week

It was a good one as ever in the High 5 Sports Call of the Week. Milton's looked stellar this year with its only loss was to a team out of Florida. North Cobb has been a thorn in their side. The Warriors toppled the Eagles each of the last two years. 680 The Fan's Karl Werl and Justin Hanover on the call, FOX 5’s Eli Jordan behind the lens.

  • Dunwoody at Lakeside DeKalb
  • Riverwood at Westminster
  • Collins Hill at Westlake
  • Clarke Central at Jefferson
  • East Coweta at Lambert
  • Gilmer at Wesleyan
  • Carrollton at Hillgrove
  • Harrison at Pebblebrook
  • Lowndes at Grayson
  • Tucker at Stephenson - Game of the Week

Tucker vs Stephenson - Game of the Week

County supremacy was on the line along with the coveted Golden Trophy in our High 5 Sports Game of the Week. Look around the NFL, there always seems to be someone from Tucker High School and Someone from Stephenson High School. Maybe a future NFL star made the big play Friday night.

  • Marietta at Buford
  • Jackson at Sandy Creek
  • North Clayton - Team of the Week
  • North Clayton at Trinity Christian
  • South Gwinnett at Norcross
  • North Forsyth at Shiloh
  • Starr's Mill at Troup County

Play of the Night - Week Six

The Play of the Night comes from the Westlake vs Collins Hill game with Bryson Oliver diving interception off the tip on 4th down for Westlake!

