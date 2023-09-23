High 5 Sports 2023 - Week Six

In the waning hours of summer, high school football teams from across north Georgia took to the gridiron for one last celebration.

Fall starts on Friday, but football season is in full swing.

Many teams either begin or are about to being regional play as the weather turns more appropriately into pumpkin-spice everything.

The High 5 Sports team has 19 action-packed football games from some of Georgia's best high school teams.

Here's what is on the big show this week:

Mill Creek at Parkview

Douglas County at Hughes

Creekside at Chapel Hill

North Cobb at Milton - Call of the Week

Dunwoody at Lakeside DeKalb

Riverwood at Westminster

Collins Hill at Westlake

Clarke Central at Jefferson

East Coweta at Lambert

Gilmer at Wesleyan

Carrollton at Hillgrove

Harrison at Pebblebrook

Lowndes at Grayson

Tucker at Stephenson - Game of the Week

Marietta at Buford

Jackson at Sandy Creek

North Clayton - Team of the Week

North Clayton at Trinity Christian

South Gwinnett at Norcross

North Forsyth at Shiloh

Starr's Mill at Troup County

