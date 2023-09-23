High 5 Sports 2023 - Week Six
ATLANTA - In the waning hours of summer, high school football teams from across north Georgia took to the gridiron for one last celebration.
Fall starts on Friday, but football season is in full swing.
Many teams either begin or are about to being regional play as the weather turns more appropriately into pumpkin-spice everything.
The High 5 Sports team has 19 action-packed football games from some of Georgia's best high school teams.
Here's what is on the big show this week:
Mill Creek at Parkview
- Douglas County at Hughes
- Creekside at Chapel Hill
- North Cobb at Milton - Call of the Week
- Dunwoody at Lakeside DeKalb
- Riverwood at Westminster
- Collins Hill at Westlake
- Clarke Central at Jefferson
- East Coweta at Lambert
- Gilmer at Wesleyan
- Carrollton at Hillgrove
- Harrison at Pebblebrook
- Lowndes at Grayson
- Tucker at Stephenson - Game of the Week
- Marietta at Buford
- Jackson at Sandy Creek
- North Clayton - Team of the Week
- North Clayton at Trinity Christian
- South Gwinnett at Norcross
- North Forsyth at Shiloh
- Starr's Mill at Troup County
High 5 Sports is #INYOURFACE every Friday night at 11 p.m. during Georgia's high school football season. During the "Big Show" catch the High 5 Game of the Week, 680 The Fan Call of the Week, Friday Night Heights, Mic'd Up, highlights, and more. Tune into Good Day Atlanta on Thursday mornings to see the High 5 Team of the Week get presented with the High 5 Hand Trophy. Catch High 5 Sports on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. And make sure to follow Justin Felder, Kelly Price, and DJ Shockley for more action.