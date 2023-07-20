FOX 5 anchor, former Braves player Ron Gant honored with bobblehead

Former Atlanta Braves player and FOX 5 Atlanta anchor Ron Gant was honored with a bobblehead on Wednesday night at Truist Park.

Game two of the Braves vs. Diamondbacks series celebrated the former Braves outfielder.

The first 15,000 fans at Wednesday night's game received a Ron Gant bobblehead.

The replica commemorates the famous photo of Ron standing in front of the 1993 fire in the press box at Atlanta Fulton County Stadium.

Before his broadcasting career, Ron spent six years with the Atlanta Braves, including playing in two World Series.

Ron is currently a co-anchor for Good Day Atlanta.