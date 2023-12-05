FOX 13 Tampa Bay anchor scoops elephant poop after losing SEC Championship bet

In a friendly wager, Linda Hurtado, a FOX 13 Tampa Bay anchor, found herself at Zoo Tampa on Monday, donned in peculiar attire, after the Georgia Bulldogs fell to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship game on Saturday.

As part of the bet, Linda, who holds a journalism degree from the University of Georgia, had to clean up after the elephants at Zoo Tampa.

Arriving at the zoo in what can only be described as "very, very curious attire," Linda fulfilled her end of the bargain with a good-natured spirit.

Despite the loss, Linda expressed her intention to return the favor next year, hoping to make a similar bet with her co-anchor.