Georgia fans proud of the Dawgs despite SEC Championship heartbreak

After the Crimson Tide broke the Dawgs' undefeated streak at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the SEC Championship game Saturday, FOX 5 checked in with fans.

Wayland Rucker, who organized a watch party for about 40 northeast Georgians who love Alabama and Georgia, says they have been coming together to watch UGA games for years now.

"Just about ten years for us," Rucker said. "We follow. We go to Jacksonville, we go to Knoxville, we go wherever the Dawgs go, man. We have a good time."

Yet, the house is divided.

Georgia fans watched from one side, as Alabama fans watched on the other.

The split even shows up in a marriage.

Latonja and Enise Smith have been married for 13 years despite being on opposite sides of an intense rivalry.

When the clock ran out, and ‘Bama took home the title, proud fan Latonja didn’t spare her husband's feelings.

"If your husband’s like mine, he wasn’t there for the first three quarters," she said. "But then he came back … he’s really hurting inside."

"She’s still with this Dawg, baby," Enise joked with FOX 5. "It’s because of love!"

While many Georgia fans couldn't hide their disappointment while leaving the Benz, they told FOX 5 they were still proud of their Bulldogs.

"I’m sad, disappointed, but we’re still back-to-back champions," one fan said.

After the game, FOX 5 reporter Eric Mock asked Georgia fans whether they thought the Dawgs would still make it to the playoffs.

Some were optimistic, believing one loss wouldn't keep them out. Others pointed out several other undefeated teams who could potentially take their spot.

So, what's next for the Dawgs? Check back soon on FOX 5 Atlanta.