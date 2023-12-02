Georgia vs. Alabama: Crimson Tide wins SEC title against Dawgs

article

Georgia fought hard for a close match in the SEC championship game against Alabama.

The Bulldogs lost against the Crimson Tide with a final score of 24 to 27.

In the pursuit of their third national championship win in a row, the Bulldogs may have fallen short of securing their spot in the College Football Playoff.

This story is breaking. Check back for a full recap of the game.

No. 1 Georgia bolstered by return of Bowers, Ratledge, McConkey from injuries

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and right guard Tate Ratledge have returned from injuries to start for the No. 1 Bulldogs against No. 8 Alabama in the Southeastern Conference championship game on Saturday.

The return of Bowers is especially important to Georgia’s hopes of competing for a third consecutive national championship.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 02: A general view of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs helmets at centerfield prior to the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 02, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Expand

Bowers missed three consecutive games early in the season following an ankle injury that required surgery. He returned to play in victories over Mississippi and Tennessee before missing last week’s 31-23 win at Georgia Tech with lingering soreness.

As evidence of his value to the offense, Bowers leads the Bulldogs with 51 receptions for 661 yards and six touchdowns despite missing four games.

Georgia didn’t wait long to take advantage of Bowers’ return. Quarterback Carson Beck passed to Bowers for a 23-yard gain on the Bulldogs’ first snap.

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who also missed last week’s game with an ankle injury, did not start but also played in the opening series and caught a 15-yard pass. Kendall Milton capped the opening drive with a 17-yard touchdown run.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.