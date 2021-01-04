Falcons secure No. 4 pick in 2021 NFL Draft
ATLANTA - The tentative order of the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft was announced today by the NFL, subject to the results of the playoffs.
The Falcons will pick No. 4 overall during the April 29-May 1 draft in Cleveland, Ohio.
The Jacksonville Jaguars own the No. 1 pick. Below is the rest of the first-round selection order, along with the team's 2020 record:
- Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15)
- New York Jets (2-14)
- Houston Texan -- traded to Miami (4-12)
- Atlanta Falcons (4-12)
- Cincinnati Bengals (4-11)
- Philadelphia Eagles (4-11)
- Detroit Lions (5-11)
- Carolina Panthers (5-11)
- Denver Broncos (5-11)
- Dallas Cowboys (6-10)
- New York Giants (6-10)
- San Francisco 49ers (6-10)
- Los Angeles Chargers (7-9)
- Minnesota Vikings (7-9)
- New England Patriots (7-9)
- Arizona Cardinals (8-8)
- Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)
- Miami Dolphins (10-6)
- Washington Football Team* (7-9)
- Chicago Bears* (8-8)
- Los Angeles Rams -- traded to Jacksonville (10-6)*
- Indianapolis Colts* (11-5)
- Cleveland Browns* (11-5)
- Tennessee Titans* (11-5)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers* (11-5)
- Baltimore Ravens* (11-5)
- Seattle Seahawks -- traded to New York Jets (12-4)*
- New Orleans Saints* (12-4)
- Pittsburgh Steelers* (12-4)
- Green Bay Packers* (13-3)
- Buffalo Bills* (13-3)
- Kansas City Chiefs* (14-2)
* Subject to Playoffs