Falcons secure No. 4 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

The tentative order of the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft was announced today by the NFL, subject to the results of the playoffs.

The Falcons will pick No. 4 overall during the April 29-May 1 draft in Cleveland, Ohio.

NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 25: Detail view of the NFL shield logo in neon lights during the first round of the NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars own the No. 1 pick. Below is the rest of the first-round selection order, along with the team's 2020 record:

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15) New York Jets (2-14) Houston Texan -- traded to Miami (4-12) Atlanta Falcons (4-12) Cincinnati Bengals (4-11) Philadelphia Eagles (4-11) Detroit Lions (5-11) Carolina Panthers (5-11) Denver Broncos (5-11) Dallas Cowboys (6-10) New York Giants (6-10) San Francisco 49ers (6-10) Los Angeles Chargers (7-9) Minnesota Vikings (7-9) New England Patriots (7-9) Arizona Cardinals (8-8) Las Vegas Raiders (8-8) Miami Dolphins (10-6) Washington Football Team* (7-9) Chicago Bears* (8-8) Los Angeles Rams -- traded to Jacksonville (10-6)* Indianapolis Colts* (11-5) Cleveland Browns* (11-5) Tennessee Titans* (11-5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers* (11-5) Baltimore Ravens* (11-5) Seattle Seahawks -- traded to New York Jets (12-4)* New Orleans Saints* (12-4) Pittsburgh Steelers* (12-4) Green Bay Packers* (13-3) Buffalo Bills* (13-3) Kansas City Chiefs* (14-2)

* Subject to Playoffs​