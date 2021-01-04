Expand / Collapse search

Falcons secure No. 4 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

ATLANTA - The tentative order of the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft was announced today by the NFL, subject to the results of the playoffs.

The Falcons will pick No. 4 overall during the April 29-May 1 draft in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Jacksonville Jaguars own the No. 1 pick. Below is the rest of the first-round selection order, along with the team's 2020 record:

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15)
  2. New York Jets (2-14)
  3. Houston Texan -- traded to Miami (4-12)
  4. Atlanta Falcons (4-12)
  5. Cincinnati Bengals (4-11)
  6. Philadelphia Eagles (4-11)
  7. Detroit Lions (5-11)
  8. Carolina Panthers (5-11)
  9. Denver Broncos (5-11)
  10. Dallas Cowboys (6-10)
  11. New York Giants (6-10)
  12. San Francisco 49ers (6-10)
  13. Los Angeles Chargers (7-9)
  14. Minnesota Vikings (7-9)
  15. New England Patriots (7-9)
  16. Arizona Cardinals (8-8)
  17. Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)
  18. Miami Dolphins (10-6)
  19. Washington Football Team* (7-9)
  20. Chicago Bears* (8-8)
  21. Los Angeles Rams -- traded to Jacksonville (10-6)*
  22. Indianapolis Colts* (11-5)
  23. Cleveland Browns* (11-5)
  24. Tennessee Titans* (11-5)
  25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers* (11-5)
  26. Baltimore Ravens* (11-5)
  27. Seattle Seahawks -- traded to New York Jets (12-4)*
  28. New Orleans Saints* (12-4)
  29. Pittsburgh Steelers* (12-4)
  30. Green Bay Packers* (13-3)
  31. Buffalo Bills* (13-3)
  32. Kansas City Chiefs* (14-2)

* Subject to Playoffs​