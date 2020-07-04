Competitor at local tennis event in front of fans tests positive for COVID-19

article

Tennis player Frances Tiafoe tested positive for COVID-19 after playing in the DraftKings All-American Team Cup on Friday in Peachtree Corners. The event, held at Life Time Athletic and Tennis, was played in front of a limited number of fans, capped at 450 per session.

"Like all the players, Tiafoe was tested prior to or upon arrival in Atlanta and has passed daily temperature tests," said a statement on the event's website. "Following his match, he was showing symptoms and was retested and tested positive. Tiafoe has left the event site and will not participate in the remainder of the event. Upon learning this information, we immediately began deep cleaning and sanitizing the event site, and enacted protocols in place for contact tracing and alerting individuals who may have been exposed. The health and safety of our event participants, staff and attendees are a top priority, and we will continue to diligently enforce all guidelines from local health officials."

In a live interview with the Tennis Channel after his match, Tiafoe said, "I haven’t felt the best the last couple days.” Tiafoe was laboring somewhat during the match, which television announcers seemed to think was due to the very high temperatures during his mid-day match.