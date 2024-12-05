Buford High School football players commit to colleges during Early Signing Period

Across Georgia and the nation, student-athletes took a major step toward their dreams of playing college football on Wednesday as the Early Signing Period kicked off.

This pivotal day in the college football calendar saw hundreds of young athletes putting pen to paper, solidifying their commitments to schools where they will spend the next four to five years.

For many of these players, the decision marks the culmination of a years-long journey. After countless recruitment visits, meetings with coaches, and weighing offers, these athletes finally chose the programs they will call home.

In Georgia, aspiring football stars from across the state made their commitments official.

Among them were two standout players who are ready to make an impact at their chosen programs.

Buford High School's Jordan Allen will head to Georgia Tech, bringing his skills to the Yellow Jackets, while Montez Walker is bound for Colorado, ready to contribute to the Buffaloes' growing roster.

Several other players from Buford High School also signed letters of intent.