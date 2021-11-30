Braves exercise manager Brian Snitker's 2024 option

article

The Atlanta Braves announced the club exercised manager Brian Snitker's option for 2024, extending the 2021 World Series champion's contract in Atlanta.

Snitker, who turned 66 in October, signed a contract extension prior to the 2021 season. Snitker's contract extended through the 2023 season, with a club option for 2024.

The Braves' 2021 World Series championship made him the second-oldest manager to win his first title in Major League Baseball history.

Snitker has spent 44 years in the Atlanta Braves organization, working in the minor leagues and major leagues as a coach. He learned under longtime Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox, the only other Braves manager to win the world series. Snitker was a former Braves minor league catcher and first baseman was hired as a coach by Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, the team’s farm director.

Snitker took over as interim manager during the 2016 season after Fredi Gonzalez was fired.

Snitker has a 441-390 record in six seasons.

