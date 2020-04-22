Atlanta Falcons Draft Preview round-up

The Atlanta Falcons Draft Preview aired Wednesday night, only on your home of the Falcons, FOX 5. In case you missed it, we rounded up th highlights for you.

This year's draft is unlike one we've ever seen before. Due to closures and CDC restrictions, the NFL is conducting a totally virtual draft for the first time.

For more of an inside look into the NFL's preparations for an unprecendented draft, check out more of our interview with Peter O'Reilly, the NFL's EVP of Club Business & League Events.

Thomas Dimitroff's TV room has turned into the Falcons' draft-day war room. Justin Felder has more on the the preparations taking place right now by the team, Dimitroff and Dan Quinn.

The Falcons currently hold the No. 16 overall pick, and many experts think they will add a piece to their defense in the first round.

K-Rod reviews the Falcons' positions of need going into the 2020 NFL Draft.

But which prospect do the so-called experts think the Falcons are going to take in the first round?

We also took a closer look at two of those prospects: a cover man out of Florida and a national champion edge rusher.



The Falcons currently have six picks in total. Here are all of Atlanta's draft picks for the 2020 NFL Draft:

Round 1, No. 16 overall

Round 2, No. 47 overall

Round 3, No. 78 overall

Round 4, No. 119 overall

Round 4, No. 143 overall

No fifth- or sixth-rounders

Round 7, No. 228 overall

Over the course of his tenure as Atlanta's general manager, Dimitroff has struck at least one trade in all his drafts. Cody Chaffins has more on Dimitroff's Draft Day Deals.

With more on what the Falcons could do in the second round and beyond, Cody caught up with Falcons digital managing editor Matthew Tabeek.

Keanu Neal says he wouldn't trade the experience of going to the NFL Draft in person with his family for anything.

Justin looks back on that day with the Falcons safety.

Because so much of the NFL Draft leadup process has been cancelled, the prospects looking to suffer the most might be those not invited to the NFL Combine.

With pro days and team visits cancelled this month, local NFL hopefuls who lost those opportunities are fighting to keep their dream alive.

Finally, it's what you came here for: the pick! Ken, Cody, Justin and Kelly return for "We Make the Pick," and discuss who they think the Falcons might select with the No. 16 NFL Draft pick.