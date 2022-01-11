Atlanta Braves celebrate Georgia Bulldogs' National Championship win

The Atlanta Braves look like they're happy to share some of the national champions spotlight with the Georgia Bulldogs.

After the Dawg's ended their four-decade drought as National Champions Monday night, Georgia's other champions shared in the celebration.

The Braves tweeted out the message "another trophy coming home to Georgia! Congrats @GeorgiaFootball."

The Braves are still celebrating their own victory after winning the World Series in 2021 against the Houston Astros.

The Bulldogs beat the Crimson Tide 33-18 Monday night, sealing the deal when Kelee Ringo intercepted an underthrown deep ball and ran79 yards for a touchdown that set off a wild celebration by the Georgia fans who packed Lucas Oil Stadium.

Head Coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates with the National Championship trophy after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 during the 2022 CFP National Championship Game. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

It was the first win for Georgia coach Kirby Smart, the former Alabama defensive coordinator, in five meetings with Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.