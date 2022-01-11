Georgia Football fans rush stores following National Champions win

Georgia Football fans were quick to respond to the Bulldogs ending the 41-year-old drought on being National Champions.

Fans in Indianapolis were quick to head to the merchandise stand outside of Lucas Oil Stadium which hosted this year's College Football Playoff Championship game. T-shirts and other gear went on sale immediately following Georgia's 33-18 victory over Alabama.

GEORGIA BEATS ALABAMA, CLINCHES NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ENDING 41-YEAR DROUGHT

Back in Georgia, Academy Sports opened its doors just after the clock counted down to zero in Indianapolis.

Fans lined up to grab freshly opened boxes of hats, T-shirts, and other Georgia National Championship gear.

The scene was very reminiscent of two months earlier when Atlanta Braves fans flocked to grab World Series Championship gear following their victory. Braves fans had waited 26 years for that moment, while Bulldog fans had to wait for an additional 15 years.

FOX 5 was there as they opened the doors at the location in Kennesaw. Georgia fans were already lined up outside, some watching the end of the game on their cell phones. And it was a celebration when the store finally did open up.

"Right now, it’s probably gonna be about $500 worth of gear. Gotta go for my Dogs, baby! Go Dogs, baby!" said Georgia fan Ricky Martinez.

Martinez said he’s buying for friends and family members.

"We’ve been waiting for this too long, so we got to get it for everybody," Martinez said.

Martinez joked he likely would sleep in some of the gear.

Fans will get a chance to show off their new gear as the celebrations have just begun in Georgia.

