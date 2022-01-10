Live Updates College Football National Championship: Georgia-Alabama rematch to decide title

It's the rematch that will decide the College Football Playoff national championship. Alabama has a chance to repeat. Georgia has a chance for revenge.

After a pair of easy wins in the semifinals, the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs will meet again to decide the title. Georgia is trying to win its first national title since Herschel Walker led the Bulldogs to the championship as a freshman in 1980, with Alabama looking to go back-to-back as national champs. See below for live updates on the game. News app users click here.