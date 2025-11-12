Atlanta Braves 2026 single-game tickets go on sale Friday at noon

article

The Brief Single-game tickets for the Braves’ 2026 season go on sale Friday, Nov. 14, at noon Eastern. New 2026 fan packages include Snoopy™ and SpongeBob™ themes, along with returning favorites like Girls Night Out and Hello Kitty™. The Braves will open their 2026 season at Truist Park with a six-game homestand against the Royals and Athletics.



Atlanta Braves fans can start planning their 2026 game days soon. Single-game tickets for all regular season home games at Truist Park go on sale Friday, Nov. 14, at noon Eastern at Braves.com/tickets.

What we know:

Braves Insiders will get a head start with a presale beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, while A-List Members already have early access through email invitations. Fans can still sign up at Braves.com/newsletter by 11:59 p.m. Thursday to receive the Insider presale code.

This year’s lineup of fan packages includes returning favorites like Girls Night Out, Deaf Awareness, and Father’s Day Catch on the Field. The Hello Kitty™ Ticket Package, which debuted in 2025, is also coming back. New for 2026 are Snoopy™ and SpongeBob™ packages that come with themed bobbleheads and jersey shirts. Details and dates will be available Friday at Braves.com/promos, with more packages to be released later.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ (Atlanta Braves)

Season-long ticket deals will also launch Friday, including the Braves Batting Practice Experience, Value Pack, Military & First Responders Ticket Offer, Coca-Cola Wednesdays, and the College Student Ticket Offer. More information is available at Braves.com/specials.

SEE ALSO:

What's next:

The Braves will open their 2026 campaign at Truist Park for just the third time in stadium history, starting with a six-game homestand against the Kansas City Royals and the Oakland Athletics. Atlanta will again face every Major League Baseball team under the balanced schedule first introduced in 2023. That includes a three-game home series with the Boston Red Sox from May 15–17 and a return trip to Fenway Park May 26–28.

Other key home dates include a Memorial Day Weekend series against the Washington Nationals (May 22–24), a Father’s Day matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers (June 21), and a July 4 showdown against the New York Mets. The regular home season wraps up Sept. 22–24 against the Cincinnati Reds before the Braves finish the year in Miami Sept. 25–27.