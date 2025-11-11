Atlanta Braves looking for new 'The Freeze' sprinter

Image 1 of 6 ▼ ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 22: The Freeze warms up during the game between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets at Truist Park on August 22, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)

The Brief The Atlanta Braves are searching for their next "The Freeze," the high-speed sprinter who races fans during home games. Applicants must audition on Dec. 13 and should be able to run fast, entertain large crowds, and have a knowledge of baseball.



The Atlanta Braves need a new "The Freeze" — and it could be you!

What we know:

The team posted a job opening for its mascot sprinter last week and is letting anyone apply.

The job description says: "If you are driven to deliver exceptional fan experiences that are beyond anything possible elsewhere and interested in working alongside a team of innovators and enthusiastic overachievers, you will enjoy working with us!"

In addition to being able to run, the Braves say a potential "The Freeze" should be comfortable entertaining large crowds and have a knowledge of baseball.

Dig deeper:

RaceTrac’s "The Freeze" races a fan every home game at Truist Park.

This year, the sprinter was defeated by Amira Hardy-Dozier, a Cobb County police officer.

What you can do:

You can apply on the team’s website.

Applicants will have to audition on Dec. 13 to become the next sprinter.