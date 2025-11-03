Braves promote longtime bench coach Walt Weiss to lead team

article

The Brief Walt Weiss named 49th manager of the Atlanta Braves after Brian Snitker’s retirement announcement. Weiss helped lead Atlanta to six division titles and the 2021 World Series as bench coach. Snitker ends a 10-year managerial run with 811 wins and will join the Braves Hall of Fame in 2026.



The Atlanta Braves have announced the appointment of Walt Weiss as the 49th manager in franchise history, following the decision by longtime skipper Brian Snitker to step down at season’s end.

Who is Walt Weiss?

What we know:

Weiss, 61, had spent the past eight seasons as Atlanta’s major-league bench coach, after previously serving as manager of the Colorado Rockies from 2013-16. The Braves said Weiss had twice been a World Series champion: first as a player with the Oakland Athletics in 1989, then as Atlanta’s bench coach during their 2021 title-run.

The managerial change signals a new chapter for Atlanta’s clubhouse leadership, yet the front office appears to value continuity. Weiss, long a fixture within the organization, brings both familiarity with the team’s culture and previous managerial experience.

Atlanta Braves' new skipper

By the numbers:

During his 11 seasons in the Braves organization as both player and coach, Weiss helped guide the club to a 680-513 record (.570) since 2018, second-best in the National League and fourth-best in Major League Baseball. Since joining the staff, Atlanta has made seven postseason appearances, earned six Division titles in the NL East and won the 2021 World Series. As a player for the Braves from 1998-2000, he slashed .257/.354/.329 (210-for-818) and was named a starter for the National League in the 1998 All-Star Game.

The Tuxedo, New York native also spent 12 seasons on a major-league coaching staff, earned his first managerial appointment in 2013 with the Rockies, and previously worked for the Rockies as a special assistant to the general manager from 2002-08. He was drafted out of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill by the Athletics in the first round (No. 11) of the 1985 MLB First-Year Player Draft. Over his 14-year MLB playing career he posted a 16.5 bWAR and a 14.8 fWAR across 1,495 games with Oakland, the Florida Marlins, Colorado and the Braves.

Brian Sniker retires

The backstory:

Snitker, 69, will leave the dugout after a 10-year run as manager in which he compiled 811 wins, led the Braves to six NL East titles and seven postseason appearances, and captured the 2021 World Series championship. He will transition into an advisory role beginning in 2026 and will be inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame next year.

What will Walt Weiss do?

What we don't know:

What changes will Weiss implement in the coaching staff?

How will he handle the evolving roster and upcoming free-agent decisions?

Will the Braves maintain the same strategic approach that brought recent success, or pivot under fresh leadership?

Braves to make Weiss official

What's next:

Next steps for Braves season-prep include an official introductory press conference for Weiss, finalizing his managerial contract details and beginning the offseason evaluation of coaching and player personnel ahead of Spring Training.

Watch FOX Local on Tuesday at 11 a.m. for a livestream of his first press conference.