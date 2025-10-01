Braves manager Brian Snitker stepping down

Image 1 of 4 ▼ ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Manager Brian Snitker #43 of the Atlanta Braves walks out to relieve Bryce Elder #55 in the seventh inning against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on September 08, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Brief Snitker, 69, has been with the Braves in some capacity as a player, coach or manager since 1977. Over the past 10 seasons as manager, Snitker guided the Braves to 911 wins, six NL East division titles and seven postseason appearances. The Braves also announced Snitker will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame before a game next year.



Atlanta Braves long-time manager Brian Snitker is stepping down after nearly five decades with the organization, the team announced.

What we know:

Snitker, 69, has been with the Braves in some capacity as a player, coach or manager since 1977. While he will no longer manage the team, he will transition into an advisory role beginning with the 2026 season.

Over the past 10 seasons as manager, Snitker guided the Braves to 911 wins, six NL East division titles and seven postseason appearances. He was a finalist for National League Manager of the Year four times and won the award in 2018.

Before being promoted to Atlanta, Snitker spent 20 years managing in the minor leagues, compiling more than 1,300 games.

What's next:

The Braves also announced Snitker will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame before a game next year. The specific date has not yet been announced.