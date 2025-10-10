Atlanta high schools to receive new baseball, softball fields from Braves

Image 1 of 2 ▼ ATLANTA GA - October 9: Hank Aaron Diamonds lead-off breakfast at Truist Park on October 9, 2025. (Photo by Lyndon Terrell for the Atlanta Braves)

The Brief All APS high schools with baseball and softball programs will receive upgraded fields through the initiative, which is named in honor of Braves legend Hank Aaron. Groundbreaking for the first phase is expected later this month. All new fields are expected to be completed within two years.



The Atlanta Braves Foundation is teaming up with Atlanta Public Schools to build new baseball and softball fields across the district.

What we know:

All APS high schools with baseball and softball programs will receive upgraded fields through the initiative, which is named in honor of Braves legend Hank Aaron. The project, which was announced Thursday at Truist Park, will include new turf infields and major facility improvements.

Image 1 of 13 ▼ Current Washington High School baseball field

Groundbreaking for the first phase is expected later this month at Washington High School, Jackson High School, Mays High School, and North Atlanta High School. The Braves Foundation said four schools will be upgraded at a time, with all new fields expected to be completed within two years.

The Hank Aaron Diamonds initiative will be funded through the Atlanta Braves Foundation’s Henry Louis Aaron Fund, which supports projects aimed at increasing representation and access to baseball and softball at all levels.

What they're saying:

"Hank Aaron was one of the greatest players this game has ever seen, but he was an even better person. Off the field, he and Billye devoted so much of their time and effort to supporting the educational pursuits of young people. The Atlanta Braves, through the Henry Louis Aaron Fund, are proud and humbled to further this legacy of service with the Hank Aaron Diamonds, in partnership with Atlanta Public Schools. We know that these fields will enable future generations to chase their dreams, on and off the diamond, just like Hank did," said Derek Schiller, President & CEO, Atlanta Braves.

"We are extremely appreciative of this generous gift and the support of the Atlanta Braves Foundation," said Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson. "This partnership will be transformational for our baseball and softball student-athletes, as well as the schools and athletic programs that support them. I am also grateful for the leadership of our District Athletic Director, Greg Goodwin, and our entire athletics department. We are thankful that the Atlanta Braves Foundation believes so strongly in our student-athletes and in Atlanta’s public schools. This investment will have an impact on our schools for years to come."